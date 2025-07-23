IRENA highlights renewables’ growing cost edge over fossil fuels
In 2024, renewable energy stayed cheaper than fossil fuels, with solar PV 41% and onshore wind 53% cheaper, IRENA reports. Onshore wind cost $0.034/kWh, solar PV $0.043/kWh. Adding 582 GW of renewables saved $57 billion in fossil fuel use, with 91% of new projects cheaper than fossil alternatives.
