Chinese, Turkish companies join forces on wind energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ Envision Energy, a Chinese company specializing in wind turbine manufacturing, and Turkish energy firm Mensis Enerji have signed a cooperation agreement to implement a large-scale wind energy project in Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the Chinese company.

The partnership aims to jointly develop projects with a total capacity of 4.5 gigawatts (GW). The collaboration combines global expertise in clean technologies with deep knowledge of the local market. It is expected to accelerate the development of sustainable wind energy, create new economic opportunities and jobs, strengthen Türkiye’s energy infrastructure, and support the country’s goal of transitioning to clean energy by 2035.

By the end of 2024, Türkiye’s total installed capacity for wind and solar energy reached around 32 GW, with plans to expand to 51 GW by 2030 and roughly 120 GW by 2035, nearly quadrupling current levels. To meet the 2030 target, an average of 3.1 GW of wind and solar plants must be added annually, with the growth rate accelerating to an average of 13.8 GW per year after 2030 to achieve the 2035 goal.

In addition to wind and solar energy, Türkiye plans to increase the capacity of other renewable sources by 4 GW by 2030 compared to 2024 levels. Nuclear energy capacity is projected to reach 4.8 GW by 2030, with an additional 2.4 GW expected between 2030 and 2035, while growth for other renewable sources is not planned during this period.

