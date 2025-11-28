Kazakhstan unveils value of Switzerland’s economic investments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Switzerland has invested a total of $35.8 billion in Kazakhstan since 2005, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with Swiss Vice President, Guy Parmelin in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh presidential office.

Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's view of Switzerland as a key political and economic partner in Europe, as well as one of the largest investors in the country's economy. Nearly 400 Swiss companies and joint ventures are currently operating in Kazakhstan, according to him.

The president noted that Parmelin's visit to Astana presents valuable opportunities to give a new boost to the bilateral agenda between the two countries. Tokayev also highlighted the positive political dialogue between Astana and Bern, which continues to develop openly and constructively at various levels.

President Tokayev highlighted the robust and dynamic expansion of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, emphasizing their active collaboration across a range of sectors, including energy, mining, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, finance, and emerging technologies.

In turn, VP Parmelin commended the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated Switzerland's commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding investment initiatives, and advancing joint projects in key economic sectors.