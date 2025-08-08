Armenia accepts conditions put forward by President Ilham Aliyev on Zangazur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Another key outcome expected from the Washington meeting is Armenia’s acceptance of Azerbaijan’s conditions regarding the Zangazur Corridor, Trend reports.

Following the Patriotic War, President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly stated that there must be an unobstructed land connection between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan. This condition put forward by President Aliyev has now been accepted by Armenia.

The Joint Declaration to be signed confirms the establishment of unobstructed transit between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. Thus, the Zangazur Corridor is becoming a reality.