Text of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement to be initialed in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be initialed in Washington, Trend reports.

Following the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Interstate Relations and Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the necessity of taking further steps to achieve the signing and ratification of the mentioned agreement is recognized. In other words, the need to amend Armenia’s constitution is confirmed as one of the key prerequisites for signing the final peace agreement.