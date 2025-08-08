Washington MoU sets “gold standard” for US-Azerbaijan strategic ties, American expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8.​ The Memorandum of Understanding to be signed today in Washington by President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump will mark a new upheaval and set the golden standard of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States of America, American scholar in the field of European geopolitics and transatlantic security, Peter Tase, told Trend.

He said this while commenting on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States to create a Strategic Working Group that will help draft a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

According to the document, the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the US will cover three key areas:

- Regional ties, including cooperation in energy, trade, and transit;

- Economic investment, including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure;

- Security cooperation, including defense sales and counterterrorism.

According to Tace, the economic and trade partnership between the US and Azerbaijan is the cornerstone of President Ilham Aliyev's historic visit to Washington.

“President Ilham Aliyev is making history by renewing the highly important bilateral partnership with the United States,” Tace emphasized.

The expert believes that the government of Azerbaijan is the principal pillar of American-style institutions in Europe.

''Such an amazing fact has encouraged President Trump to forge a great partnership with Baku and encourage closer business-to-business ties with Azerbaijan’s government and private companies’ leadership,'' he stressed.

Peter Tase remarked that President Ilham Aliyev’s unbridled leadership and admirable statecraft have delivered concrete economic and political achievements for Azerbaijan and its hard-working people.

''The implementation of Azerbaijani foreign policy is becoming ever more dynamic, and these tremendous national values and cherished achievements in the highly complex geopolitical environment have made Baku distinguish itself and defend the national interests of Azerbaijan,'' he stated.

He also noted Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen economic prosperity, regional integration, lasting peace, and forge a new regional chapter in resilient institutions and a green economy.

''The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the White House is testimony of the outstanding achievements that Baku has made over the last ten years, and the US President Donald J Trump recognizes the remarkable leadership of the President of Azerbaijan,'' Peter Tase noted.

According to him, it is paramount for the White House to preserve and strengthen the strategic partnership with the presidential administration of Azerbaijan.