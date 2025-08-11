Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Armenia appeal to OSCE SecGen over dissolution of Minsk Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Azerbaijan and Armenia have appealed to the OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu over the dissolution of the Minsk Group, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

"Following the Joint Appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the closure of OSCE’s Minsk Process and related structures (Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Conflict Dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference and the High-Level Planning Group), today, the draft OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on closure was circulated among the OSCE participating States, where they have been called for the support of necessary procedures with the view of its adoption,” the ministry said.

