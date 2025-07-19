Southern Gas Corridor is working at full capacity - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. Today, the Southern Gas Corridor is working at full capacity. In order to find new destinations, we are using different interconnectors, but the mainstream pipeline is fully packed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“In order to expand it, we need funds, we need borrowed money. I think that European institutions will consider this situation and change their policies so that funds can be attracted. Under these circumstances, what today seems to us like a done deal can grow," added the President.