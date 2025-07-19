We are grateful to President Trump for his efforts to help Azerbaijan and Armenia reach agreement - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. We are very grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump for his efforts to help Azerbaijan and Armenia ultimately reach an agreement, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“Although he (the U.S. President – ed.) is engaged with broader global security issues, he still keeps the situation in the South Caucasus in his sights. We in Azerbaijan are certainly pleased that he won – for many reasons. And of course, we wish him success in seeing things through to the end, especially when it comes to draining the Washington swamp – down to the very bottom,” the head of state added.