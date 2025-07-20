What happened between France and New Caledonia is historical precedent - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 20. What happened between France and New Caledonia is a historical precedent. I think it's not the end of the story. It is the beginning, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“Our position on the issues related to neo-colonialism is very clear and straightforward. It is absolutely free from any bilateral agenda, as some may think or as some may present it like that. As the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, from the very first year of our chairmanship, we were advocating for decolonization and for independence of colonial areas and for justice, for implementation of decisions of international organizations,” added the President.