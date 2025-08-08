President Ilham Aliyev won war - now he wins peace - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev won the war—now he wins the peace, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He made the remark over the anticipated meeting of US President Donald Trump, President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel