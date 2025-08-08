Victims of Armenian armed forces’ attacks, mine explosions, torture in captivity, and missing relatives testify in court (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. On August 8, the Baku Military Court continued open hearings on the criminal cases against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. The defendants face charges relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including orchestrating and waging aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war - as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power. These charges stem from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with legal counsel and an interpreter in their preferred language.

The session was attended by the accused, their lawyers, multiple victims, their legal heirs or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, prosecutors, interpreters, and other court personnel to victims attending for the first time, explaining their legal rights and responsibilities.

Victim Lankaran Jafarli testified that during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, he was injured by shrapnel from an Armenian-fired shell while evacuating civilians in Aghdam’s Chamanli village. In response to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he confirmed there were no Azerbaijani military positions in the area.

Shamsi Kazimli reported receiving two bullet wounds in Hadrut on October 19, 2020. He also stated that on May 12, 2021, near the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the Lachin district (Gorus–Sisian direction), he was injured by a blunt object. Responding to prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he said 400–500 Armenian armed forces and civilians surrounded them. No shots were fired initially, and negotiations took place before he was struck from behind. Six others were also injured.

Azad Akhundov corroborated Kazimli’s account, telling prosecutor Nasir Bayramov that he was injured by a rifle butt on the same date and location.

Ranil Abdullayev testified to Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli that he was wounded by mortar shell fragments on October 21, 2020, in Sugovushan during the Patriotic War.

Niyaz Karimov, the legal heir of Elvin Karimov, stated that his brother was martyred by Armenian gunfire during the war.

Idris Mirzayev testified that he was captured by Armenian forces in April 1994 in Tartar. Responding to prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he said he was detained in Shusha prison, Aghdara, and Khankendi, and was forced into construction work in the then-occupied Aghbulag village of Khojavend district. He recounted severe beatings, torture—including a bottle smashed on his head—and injuries that resulted in a limp.

Habib Aliyev testified that he was wounded and captured in Lachin in 1992. Responding to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he said he was tortured while injured and witnessed a fellow soldier being burned alive. He was imprisoned in a basement for 1 year and 8 months and was released on May 8, 1995.

Mahir Abilov reported that in November 2021, while working for Azerishig OJSC in Lachin’s Gulabird village, he was wounded by a mine explosion.

Dilafruz Alakbarova said that due to the 1993 Armenian occupation of Aghdam’s Ismayilbayli village, she and her family became internally displaced, losing all property.

Tovuz Jalilova testified that her husband, Badirkhan Jalilov, went missing on April 17, 1994, during combat in Aghdam’s Gulluja village.

Gulizar Salahova reported her son, Valeh Vagif oglu Salahov, went missing on January 10, 1994, during combat in Fuzuli’s Abdurrahmanli village.

Rasim Baghirov testified that his family was forcibly displaced from Khankendi.

Ofeliya Almuradova said that due to the Armenian occupation of Zangilan, her six-member family was displaced; her brother was injured, and her cousin went missing.

Zumrud Abdulrahimova, legal heir of Emin Kheyrulla oglu Jafarov, said her brother was martyred on December 26, 1993, in Fuzuli.

Mahir Aghayev testified that in 1993, his two-story home in Fuzuli was destroyed by Armenian artillery fire, and he later became displaced due to the occupation.

Ganjali Karimov reported that he was displaced from Lachin’s Khanalilar village in May 1992, adding that Armenian forces looted and burned homes.

Sevinj Asgarova stated that her family fled Zangilan’s Minjivan village in 1993, crossing the Araz River into Iran.

Tahir Najmaddinov said he was wounded in a mortar shell explosion during the April 2016 clashes.

Habib Imanli testified that on the night of February 25–26, 1992, during the Khojaly genocide, Armenian forces killed his father and grandfather.

Sevindik Aliyev said his mother, Sitara Aliyeva, was killed on May 29, 1993, when Armenian forces shelled Fuzuli’s Aybasanli village. He later became displaced.

Firudin Yagubov, Rasim Shukurov, Mubariz Zulfigarov, Eldar Asgarov, Azer Sadigov, Ahmad Ahmadov, Irada Mammadova, Rovshan Niftalizade, Gazanfar Abbaszade, and Shahsuvar Abbasov also testified to suffering harm from Armenian attacks and provocations at different times.

Victims also responded to questions from the accused, including Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, David Babayan, Davit Ishkhanyan, their defense attorneys, and their own representatives.

The trial will continue on August 11.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.