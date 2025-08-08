Ex-US ambassador hails expected initialing of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace deal text

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The expected initialing of the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an immensely positive step, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told Trend.

"It is important to realize that the agreement was by and large between the two countries," he emphasized.

According to the former ambassador, despite the importance of the current events, Armenia and Azerbaijan should undertake additional steps.

He also spoke about the importance of raising relations between Azerbaijan and the US to a qualitatively new level.

"It will be possible to say more after today's historic meetings in the White House; however, relaunching a strategic partnership between the US and Azerbaijan is a positive development for the US and Azerbaijan as well as for peace and stability in the broader region," Cecuta underscored.

He pointed out that the US and Azerbaijan had a strategic partnership for a number of years before his appointment as ambassador.

"Counterparts in the Azerbaijani government and I sought to revitalize the meetings envisioned under that partnership, but we were unfortunately unable to see the success we wanted for a number of reasons. Given a number of realities, including Azerbaijan's geographic location—as the only country in the world that borders both Russia and Iran—as well as the importance of the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and economic well-being of the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, a strategic partnership between Baku and Washington only made sense. I am glad the Trump Administration seems to understand this and to be looking to work more energetically with Azerbaijan as well as with Armenia and others," Cecuta concluded.

