President Ilham Aliyev's White House meetings to be broadcast livе

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold meetings at the White House today, Trend reports.

The meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 15:20 local time in Washington (23:20 Baku time).

Later, at 16:00 local time (00:00 Baku time), President Aliyev will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the presence of President Trump.

Both meetings will be broadcast live via the official channels of the White House:

https://youtube.com/@whitehouse?si=xPOdX0lCjaZzBAii

https://x.com/whitehouse