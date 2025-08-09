During Biden Administration, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations became hostage to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. We do not want to waste time; the past four years under the previous administration, I consider them lost years. Unfortunately, during the Biden administration, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations became hostage to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an interview with the Azerbaijani press in Washington, Trend reports.

"The achievements and potential we had with the United States in the previous period were effectively frozen. Therefore, we cannot afford to lose time now," President Aliyev emphasized.