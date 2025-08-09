Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initial peace agreement draft and sign joint appeal to OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. On August 8, within the framework of a meeting in Washington between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

They also signed a joint appeal by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office regarding the termination of the OSCE Minsk Process, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.