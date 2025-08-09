I have no doubt that when Armenia’s constitution is amended, territorial claims against Azerbaijan will be removed - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. I have no doubt that when Armenia’s constitution is amended – and the Armenian side itself has stated that such changes are necessary – the territorial claims against Azerbaijan will be removed. Otherwise, this would, first and foremost, be a sign of disrespect toward the United States," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with the Azerbaijani press in Washington, Trend reports.

"Because everyone knows, and our position is met with understanding by almost all major international actors, including the United States. When a peace agreement is signed, every issue must be resolved, and the baseless territorial claims against us must be removed. Therefore, I have no doubts regarding this matter," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.