Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center members send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"On behalf of the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we extend our warmest congratulations on the signing of the Joint Declaration in the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump, in which Azerbaijan has played a pivotal role.

This historic achievement is not only a triumph of diplomacy and statesmanship but also a testament to the power of reason prevailing over division. It stands as a decisive step toward ensuring lasting peace in the Caucasus region and will be remembered as a milestone in advancing stability, cooperation, and prosperity for all peoples of the region. We also believe this peace reaches every place where families, children, and communities still suffer.

We particularly recognize Your Excellency's personal and decisive contribution in steering this process to a successful conclusion, demonstrating vision, steadfast dedication, and an unwavering commitment to fostering understanding and constructive dialogue among nations.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center takes pride in witnessing Azerbaijan's growing role as a trusted and respected partner in global peace efforts, and we remain ready to support initiatives that build bridges between peoples and cultures in the spirit of our shared values.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and deep respect.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga,

Co-chair of NGIC, President of Latvia (1999-2007)



Ismail Serageldin

Co-chair of NGIC, Vice-President of the World Bank (1992-2000)



Rosen Plevneliev

President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)



Zlatko Lagumdzija

Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)



Eka Tkeshelashvili

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)



Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia (2010-2015)



Csaba Korosi

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly



Mladen Ivanic

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2014-2015), (2016-2017)



Volkan Bozkir

75th President of the UN General Assembly



Vuk Jeremic

President of the 67th Session of UN General Assembly



Ameenah Gurib-Fakim

President of Mauritius (2015-2018)



Petar Stoyanov

President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)



Susan Elliott

President and CEO, NCAFP



Filip Vujanovic

President of Montenegro (2003-2018)



Dimitris Avrompoulos

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship (2014-2019)



Yves Leterme

Prime Minister of Belgium (2008, 2009-2011), " the letter reads.