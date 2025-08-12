UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations on the successful signing of the "Joint Declaration" with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia. This significant agreement marks a historic milestone in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and holds the promise of fostering lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The United Nations strongly supports all efforts aimed at advancing peace, dialogue, and confidence-building in the region. We commend the commitment demonstrated by both you and Prime Minister Pashinyan to sustained dialogue, and we recognize the courage and leadership shown in moving towards a peaceful resolution of longstanding issues.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the United Nations' strong commitment to continued partnership and cooperation in Azerbaijan, particularly through the implementation of the next UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2026-2030. Currently being developed in close collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan, this Cooperation Framework will continue to be aligned with national development priorities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It will serve as a platform for strategic collaboration, supporting Azerbaijan's inclusive socio-economic development, climate action, and sustainable peace.

Once again, congratulations on this historic achievement. The United Nations looks forward to continuing its support to Azerbaijan as it works to foster peace, security, and sustainable development in the South Caucasus, with particular emphasis on ensuring that the voices of women and youth are central to the ongoing efforts," the letter reads.