Azerbaijani PM joins forum to celebrate 30 Years of Turkmenistan’s neutrality (PHOTO)(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov attended an international forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025), International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Prime Minister took part in the forum’s plenary session, highlighting Azerbaijan’s respect for Turkmenistan’s United Nations-recognized neutral status.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan consistently supports Turkmenistan’s neutrality-related resolutions at the UN and co-sponsored the resolution declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust. He also praised Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish the Neutrality University under UN auspices and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to actively participate in its activities.

Touching on bilateral relations, Asadov noted that both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are active members of the Non-Aligned Movement, demonstrating their commitment to the principles of dialogue and solidarity. He also stressed the strong historical, spiritual, and cultural ties underpinning the traditional friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

Asadov highlighted the recent dynamic development of bilateral relations, including President Ilham Aliyev’s business visit to Turkmenistan in August, which included a trilateral meeting with Uzbekistan to expand regional cooperation and strengthen multifaceted collaboration. He also noted the importance of the visit by Turkmenistan’s People’s Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov to Azerbaijan in July, which included visits to Fuzuli and Shusha.

The Prime Minister further acknowledged Turkmenistan’s support for the mosque construction in Fuzuli, initiated during the 12th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, and underscored Azerbaijan’s full participation in the Central Asian Heads of State Consultative Meeting, strengthening ties with Central Asian countries.

