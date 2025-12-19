Azerbaijani parliament adopts statement on EP's resolution (UPDATE)

Title changed



BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Parliament has adopted a Statement on the European Parliament (EP) resolution against the country, Trend reports.

This issue has been discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, said that a commission was set up to adopt the Statement.

Shahin Ismayilov was elected as the chairman of the commission, and Fazail Ibrahimli, Bahruz Maharramov, Zaur Shukurov, and Parvana Valiyeva were elected as its members.

The Azerbaijani MPs made speeches and strongly condemned and rejected the EP's resolution.

Ismayilov read the text of the Statement.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.