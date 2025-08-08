Azerbaijani Khankendi hosts Diaspora's interactive session on Global Virtual Networks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. A panel discussion on “The Global Virtual Community and Network Platform” was organized as part of the VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth in Khankendi, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the guests of the panel, moderated by Rauf Jabbarov, executive director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, were Ali Mammadzade, head of the association's department, Panah Musayev, chairman of the board of directors of the AKTA Public Association, Orkhan Gabibzade, regional systems engineer at Crowdstrike, and Rahman Rasulzade, founder of the AREA Academy.

The discussion focused on the importance of motivation in the field of cybersecurity and opportunities to support youth development in this area, as well as intellectual discussions on new criteria for creating virtual community platforms.

In addition, the role of cyber simulation technologies in accordance with the requirements of the modern era was noted. Innovations in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and robotics, the fact that these technologies are one of the main directions of the future, and the importance of supporting interested youth were highlighted. It was emphasized that such initiatives play an important role in educating the youth of the diaspora in the field of technology, cybersecurity, and innovation, integrating them into global networks, as well as uniting around national interests. The camp participants received answers to questions related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital technologies.

The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth, which will run from August 3 through 9, is organized jointly by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth is attended by 128 young people from 61 countries around the world. Previous camps were held in the cities of Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin, and in total, more than 700 young people from over 60 countries around the world participate in the camps each year.