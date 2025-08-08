The Management and Staff of AZAL Visit the Grave of Azerbaijan’s National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva

On the occasion of the birthday of Azerbaijan's National Hero, Hokuma Aliyeva, the management and staff of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC visited the grave of the heroic crew member at the Second Alley of Honor, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The participants of the event respectfully honored the memory of Hokuma Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

The AZAL team also respectfully paid tribute to the memory of National Heroes of Azerbaijan — Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov.

In connection with the anniversary of Hokuma Aliyeva's birth, a moment of silence was observed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Notably, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 29, 2024, Hokuma Aliyeva Jalil gizi was posthumously awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" for her exceptional professionalism, courage, and selflessness while performing her official duties and saving the lives of passengers during the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC on the Baku-Grozny (Russian Federation) route.