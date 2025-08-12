Azerbaijan rolls up sleeves to raise next residential complex in its Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 12.​ The construction of the fifth residential complex has begun in Aghdam city, which is designed on the territory of more than 12 hectares, where 50 houses will be built in 12 quarters, Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson for Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, told Trend.

According to her, 40 of them are multi-apartment residential buildings, and 10 are non-residential premises.

"The development will comprise a total of 1074 residential units, including five studio apartments, 372 two-bedroom configurations, 443 three-bedroom layouts, and 254 four-bedroom dwellings." The strategic initiative entails the relocation of 3205 individuals to this designated micro-district.



Furthermore, the fifth residential complex will incorporate non-residential facilities, alongside the integration of children's play zones, athletic courts, leisure spaces, and centralized heating units," Sarabi articulated.

To recall, before the Armenian occupation in 1993, Aghdam had 1,898 socio-economic construction facilities, 17 industries, 31 construction, 753 trade, 397 public catering, 220 household enterprises, 480 social buildings, 24,446 residential buildings, 54 preschools, 116 general education institutions, several university branches, 13 culture houses, museums, and 109 cultural clubs. According to estimates, the occupation of the Aghdam district cost our country 252 million US dollars.

On November 20, 2020, Aghdam district was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani army. Post-occupation mine removal and major construction commenced in Aghdam. Around 10,000 individuals will move to Aghdam by 2026, per the plan, and the city's population is expected to reach 100,000 in coming years.

