Military personnel leads Victory Day march in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO) (Update)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan's Khankendi city hosted a military parade on November 6 to mark the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The parade took place along the city’s central street with the accompaniment of military orchestras, creating a festive atmosphere.

Patriotic music performed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces military orchestra added a special spirit to the event.

Tricolor flags were raised, and chants of “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” echoed throughout the parade. The celebration once again highlighted the unity of the Azerbaijani people, the strength of the military, and the grandeur of the historic victory achieved in defense of the nation’s lands.