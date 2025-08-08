New Skopje-Madrid flight strengthens North Macedonia-Spain relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Bilateral relations between North Macedonia and Spain are being further strengthened through the opening of the Skopje-Madrid air route, alongside the previously established Skopje-Barcelona line, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of North Macedonia.

This was emphasized during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikolovski and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Rafael Soriano Ortiz.

The two air routes, Deputy Prime Minister Nikolovski informed, are part of the government’s program to develop air traffic, opening new prospects between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, opinions and views were also exchanged on current political and economic issues in the country and the region. Deputy Prime Minister Nikolovski highlighted that North Macedonia has entered an investment cycle focused on the development of road and rail networks, with special emphasis on corridors expected to drive regional economic growth.

The meeting also outlined investment opportunities in the country through projects in sectors of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, both interlocutors agreed that cooperation between the two countries is at a good level and that it can be further strengthened, especially in the economic field.