EBRD loan drives new solar power project in Bulgaria
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed up to 50 million euros to finance a new 171.5 MW solar photovoltaic project in western Bulgaria. This investment, part of a larger 136 million euros green energy package, aims to boost Bulgaria’s renewable energy capacity, reduce carbon emissions, and support the country’s transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system.
