Albania reports mixed CPI trends
Albania’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.5 percent in July 2025, driven mainly by higher food, housing, and utility costs, according to official statistics. While prices for recreation and culture saw the steepest year-on-year jump, transport costs declined slightly.
