Latvia’s Vivi Rail boosts ridership on wave of growing passenger trust
Photo: Ministry of Transport of Latvia
Latvia’s national rail operator Vivi has seen steady passenger growth in early 2025, driven by the expansion of electrified routes, improved service reliability, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing public transport accessibility and efficiency.
