Nine drone training hubs set to take flight across Lithuania by 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Sport have jointly launched a nationwide project to develop drone piloting and engineering skills among school students and the wider public.

The initiative will also integrate elements of civic resistance training, Trend reports.

The inaugural trio of unmanned aerial vehicle training facilities is slated for launch this September in Jonava, Tauragė, and Kėdainiai, with a comprehensive strategy to establish a total of nine operational centers throughout Lithuania by the year 2028.



The initiative, as articulated by Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė, is strategically designed to enhance the operational competencies of 15,500 adults and 7,000 students in drone piloting by the year 2028.



“In September, we will initiate the operational launch of training hubs in Jonava, Tauragė, and Kėdainiai, with a strategic roadmap to deploy an additional six drone training facilities across various regions of Lithuania in the forthcoming years,” Šakalienė stated.

The program is tailored for different age groups. For example, 3rd and 4th graders will engage in hands-on experiments and games to build and fly simple drones, while middle school students will be introduced to programming and indoor FPV (first-person view) drone piloting, assembling devices from individual components. High school students will design and produce 3D drone parts, construct and pilot FPV drones, and compete in regional and national competitions.

The training for adults will be conducted by the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, while the Lithuanian National Agency for Non-Formal Education will oversee student training. The program will also be supported by nine municipalities where the centers will be located, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, and private sector partners.

Valdas Jankauskas, Director of the Lithuanian National Agency for Non-Formal Education, elucidated the program’s extensive ramifications.

“Drone technology is now an integral part of science, industry, and daily life. We are launching this project to give young people the opportunity to explore this field from simple constructions to advanced FPV piloting. These programs build not only technical skills but also creativity, problem-solving abilities, and a responsible approach to technology,” Jankauskas noted.

The total investment in the project exceeds 3.3 million euros. From 2025 through 2028, the Ministry of National Defense will allocate more than 600,000 euros for the establishment of nine methodological centers.

These funds will be used for specialized equipment, including control systems, video transmission systems, indoor and outdoor FPV drones, software, and educational materials for mobile applications.

The rollout of the centers will take place over four years:

2025: Jonava, Tauragė, and Kėdainiai

2026: Šiauliai and Panevėžys

2027: Utena and Telšiai

2028: Klaipėda and Marijampolė

