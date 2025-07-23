Azerbaijan's SOFAZ powers up state budget contributions in 6M2025

In the first half of this year, 7.24 billion manat ($4.28 billion) of Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues came from SOFAZ transfers. This is 36.6 percent of the total revenues. The amount rose by 850 million manat ($502 million) compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register