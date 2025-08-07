Uzbekistan’s POS terminal network sees modest dip in July 2025
zbekistan’s POS terminal network experienced a slight dip in July 2025, according to fresh data from the Central Bank. While overall figures remain strong, a modest decline signals a temporary shift in the country’s digital payment infrastructure. Leading banks like Hamkorbank and the National Bank continue to dominate the market, while smaller players maintain limited presence.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy