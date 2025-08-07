Uzbekistan’s POS terminal network sees modest dip in July 2025

zbekistan’s POS terminal network experienced a slight dip in July 2025, according to fresh data from the Central Bank. While overall figures remain strong, a modest decline signals a temporary shift in the country’s digital payment infrastructure. Leading banks like Hamkorbank and the National Bank continue to dominate the market, while smaller players maintain limited presence.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register