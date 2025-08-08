Turkmenistan offers wide array of construction inputs at State Exchange
All materials originate from Turkmenistan and are positioned either for export or domestic use, depending on the lot type and designation. Transactions are facilitated by regional brokers authorized to represent state entities and licensed intermediaries within the sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy