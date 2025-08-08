bp multiplies spending on Azerbaijan's social investment projects in 1H2025

Photo: bp

In H1 2025, BP and its partners spent $0.7M on social projects in Azerbaijan, up 40 percent from last year. BP separately invested $0.4M in 32 projects, including 19 education, 5 environmental, and 7 conferences. In total, nearly $1.1M was spent on 49 initiatives focused on education, skills, and community development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register