Uzbekistan takes giant leap with Ro-La vehicle transport trial on rails

Economy Materials 8 August 2025 12:36 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan takes giant leap with Ro-La vehicle transport trial on rails
Photo: O’ztemiryo’lkonteyner

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. For the first time in Uzbekistan, Ro-La (roll-on/roll-off) transport operations have been successfully conducted on a trial basis, Trend reports.

This innovative method involves transporting vehicles by rail using specialized flatbed platforms.

The project was carried out in collaboration with JSC “O‘ztemiryo‘lkonteyner” and Tashkent State Transport University.

Under this initiative, vehicles were loaded onto railway platforms and transported as part of a freight train running from Tashkent station to Hamza station. This new transport solution aims to modernize Uzbekistan’s transportation infrastructure, ease road congestion, and reduce the strain on the country’s road network.

Moreover, the project marks a significant advancement in Uzbekistan’s efforts to lower CO₂ emissions, support environmental sustainability, and promote the adoption of “green” logistics practices

