Azerbaijan's ASCO revives “Akademik Tofig Ismayılov” diving vessel after refit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8.​ The diving vessel 'Akademik Tofig Ismayilov' of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), one of the AZCON Holding companies, has undergone an overhaul at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Plant, ASCO's statement said, Trend reports.

During the process, the main engines, windlass, derricks, pumps, pipe systems, electrical equipment, crew accommodation, sanitary facilities, and a canteen were repaired.

"Besides, the underwater and surface parts of the ship were cleaned and painted. Damaged areas and treads in the underwater and surface areas of the hull were replaced.

The vessel's propulsion and steering complex, bottom-side fittings, anchor devices, and chains were repaired, and the ship's helipad's layer fence and drainage (spout) system were overhauled.

Three modern, new sets of fixed radio stations, one set of gyrocompass, and one new emergency radio beacon (EPIRB) related to communication and electroradionavigation were installed. The vessel was also equipped with new Inmarsat-C equipment.

After the repair, the diving ship was put on sea trials. The trials were successfully completed, and the vessel was returned to service.

The length of the Akademik Tofig Ismayilov vessel is 91.8 meters, and its width is 17 meters. Equipped with a DP system, this ship can dive to a depth of up to 300 meters. It's intended for other underwater efforts in areas up to 100 meters deep," the statement added.

