Uzbek, Russian firms discuss boosting export volumes and forge promising partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. A business meeting was held between the Uzbek association O‘zeltexsanoat and the Russian company Vostok Distribution during a working visit, thanks to the backing of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Russia and the Uzbek Trade Representation, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, both parties discussed the delivery of Uzbek-made products to the Russian market, laid their cards on the table regarding plans to gradually ramp up export volumes, and pinpointed promising avenues for future collaboration.

Both parties articulated their dedication to forging synergistic alliances, underscoring that this engagement offers a significant avenue to enhance bilateral commerce and economic interdependencies.



Concurrently, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Russia experienced a growth trajectory of 5.2 percent, exceeding the $10 billion threshold by the conclusion of the previous fiscal year. Significant escalations were documented in the bilateral trade dynamics, specifically reflecting a surge in Russian export volumes to Uzbekistan alongside a corresponding uptick in Uzbek import activities from Russia.

