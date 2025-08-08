Kazakhstan sees drop in entrepreneur complaints amid improved administrative justice

Photo: Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sat down with Business Ombudsman Kanat Nurov, who laid all his cards on the table regarding the results for 2024. In a sea of 3,275 entrepreneur appeals, a silver lining emerged with 53.7 percent hitting the jackpot, saving the day, and dodging losses that could have topped $38 million. Appeals took a nosedive by 12 percent, signaling that the wheels of justice are finally turning in the right direction. Nurov threw his hat in the ring with regulatory amendments and pointed the finger at specific cases for the authorities to chew on.

