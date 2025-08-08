Kazakhstan’s Tokayev and Russia’s Putin talk Ukraine peace efforts, trade agenda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 8. On August 8, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation and discussed the progress of the dialogue with Washington regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Trend reports via the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Vladimir Putin briefed his counterpart on the main outcomes of his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff within the framework of the Russian-Kazakh alliance and strategic partnership.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the provided information and praised the steps taken to find ways to peacefully resolve the conflict,” the information notes.

The sides discussed some current topics of the bilateral agenda with a focus on practical aspects of developing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of major infrastructure projects in industry and energy. Issues related to preparations for upcoming bilateral high-level events before the end of the year were also touched upon.

In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to about $28 billion. Kazakhstan exported goods to Russia worth approximately $9.5 billion, which is 6.5 percent less than the previous year.



