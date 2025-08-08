Kazakhstan's National Bank publishes July 2025 National Fund foreign currency sales

Kazakhstan's National Fund sold $700 million in foreign currency in July 2025 to fund the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline and the budget. The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange sold 12 percent of its daily volume. The FX market was boosted by quasi-public companies selling $450 million. To ensure financial stability, the National Bank plans $400-$500 million in August sales.

