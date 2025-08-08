Uzbekistan reaping fruits of its labor with bumper crop in fruit and berry production

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s fruit and berry production has seen notable growth in the first half of 2025, with all farm categories contributing to a significant increase compared to last year. The latest data highlights strong performance across traditional farms, dehkan and subsidiary farms, as well as agricultural organizations, reflecting the country’s ongoing agricultural development efforts.

