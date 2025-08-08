Turkmen banks appear on upswing with steady increase in active bank cards
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
The total number of active bank cards in circulation reached 6,230,075. The highest number of cards was issued by the State Commercial Bank Dayhanbank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy