Uzbekistan hitting road to Malaysia, with tourism on rise and opportunities blooming
Travel from Uzbekistan to Malaysia has seen a significant rise in the first half of 2025, driven primarily by tourism. New data reveals growing interest among Uzbek citizens in exploring Malaysia not only for leisure but also for family visits, official business, education, and medical treatment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy