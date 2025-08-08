Bank card usage expands across Turkmenistan’s regions
As of August 1, 2025, Turkmenistan has 6,230,075 active bank cards, with Ashgabat leading with 2,025,989 cards. Regions like Dashoguz, Ahal, and Balkan also show widespread card adoption. The Central Bank of Turkmenistan manages monetary policy, banking sector regulation, and currency issuance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy