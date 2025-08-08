Dayhanbank takes lead in expanding ATM network across Turkmenistan
This broad coverage supports the country’s efforts to increase access to financial services and promote cashless transactions in both urban and rural areas. The expansion of ATM infrastructure aligns with Turkmenistan’s national digitalization strategy aimed at strengthening the financial sector.
