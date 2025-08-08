Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov on August 8, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting underscored that the relations based on mutual trust and close contacts between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are a key factor in bringing interstate relations to the level of strategic partnership and their consistent development.

The sides discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and humanitarian spheres.

Furthermore, the meeting included an exchange of views on issues related to the upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Economic and Humanitarian Spheres, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister S. Sharifov, which will be held in Baku at the end of this year.