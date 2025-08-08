Uzbekistan expands melon exports in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan significantly boosted its melon exports, sending 14,000 tons abroad—an increase of 8,000 tons compared to last year. This growth highlights the country’s expanding presence in regional and European markets.
