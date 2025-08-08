Kazakhstan to power new nuclear plant with domestic fuel

Kazakhstan’s future nuclear power plant will use domestically produced fuel, according to Asyet Makhambetov, Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency. The project includes developing the full nuclear fuel cycle, with local production of fuel assemblies already underway since 2021. Kazakhstan, which leads global uranium production, aims to prioritize its own fuel supply.

