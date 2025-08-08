Azerbaijan, US brainstorm human capital development cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The issues of knowledge and experience transfer, creation of research centers, formation of data infrastructure, and development of human capital have been discussed between Azerbaijan and US, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the US, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios.

The meeting emphasized that the working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump created a favorable basis for discussing the bilateral agenda and developing a strategic-level partnership.

The importance of joint projects between the two countries, implemented within the framework of mutual interests for the development of the region, was noted, and the opportunities for realizing the existing potential to expand economic cooperation through joint initiatives were pointed out.

During the discussions, special attention was given to Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical location, the successful outcomes of reforms aimed at economic diversification, the development of the non-oil and gas sector, and the favorable business and investment climate.

The meeting stressed that, against the backdrop of global challenges, the digital transformation of the economy and the promotion of knowledge-intensive sectors are among the key priorities of Azerbaijan’s development strategy.

The meeting also highlighted the fundamental role of technological innovation, scientific research, and artificial intelligence in economic transformation.

Additionally, the efforts made to turn Azerbaijan into a strategic hub for knowledge and innovation in the region were acknowledged, and the potential for cooperation with the US in this area was noted.

