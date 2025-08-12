Iran tallies volume of wheat purchases from farmers in South Khorasan Province
Since May 5, 13,700 tons of wheat worth 2.83 trillion rials ($4.87 million) have been bought from South Khorasan farmers. Farmers received 55 percent of payments so far, with 1.27 trillion rials ($2.19M) still due. The largest purchases were from Boshruyeh, Zirkuh, and Nehbandan counties.
